Brazil economy minister Guedes considers new program to help informal workers

Isabel Versiani Reuters
Brazilian economy minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday the government is considering a new program to help informal workers that are not receiving government payments during the COVID pandemic.

Economy undersecretary Bruno Bianco had said last week the government is considering new work contracts adapted to informal service providers.

