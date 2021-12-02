US Markets

Brazil economy in recession after Q3 contraction

Contributor
Camila Moreira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazil's economy contracted slightly in the three months to September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, marking a recession in Latin America's largest economy.

Adds context, forecasts

SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy contracted slightly in the three months to September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, marking a recession in Latin America's largest economy.

The 0.1% decline in Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP) from the prior quarter was worse than the median forecast for 0.0% growth in a Reuters poll.

Revised data also showed a 0.4% drop in the second quarter, worse than the 0.1% decline reported previously. The two straight quarters of economic contraction meet the technical definition of a recession.

Brazil's economic rebound from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic has sputtered as inflation surged into double digits, forcing the central bank to raise borrowing costs aggressively. Some economists are warning of a deeper downturn next year.

The consensus forecast for 2022 economic growth has fallen from 2.3% in June to less than 0.6% in the latest central bank poll of economists, released on Monday.

Compared to the third quarter of 2020, Brazil's economy grew 4.0%, IBGE data showed, below a median forecast of 4.2% growth.

(Reporting by Camila Moreira Editing by Brad Haynes)

((brad.c.haynes@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7725; Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular