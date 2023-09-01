Brazil economy grows 0.9% in second quarter, beating forecasts

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy grew by 0.9% in the three months through June, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, well above expectations, with robust services and industrial output boosting activity as the effect of a bumper harvest faded.

Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP) grew from the previous quarter far more than the 0.3% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. A 3.4% increase from the same period of 2022 also exceeded the 2.7% rise projected by economists.

A slowdown in Latin America's largest economy was widely anticipated after revised 1.8% growth in the first quarter driven by seasonal swings of a robust farming sector.

From April to June, economic growth was charged by heavy industry, which expanded 0.9% from the previous three months, boosted by rising oil and iron ore output, said IBGE.

Service activity also contributed positively, rising 0.6% due to a stronger labor market and a shift in consumer preferences away from goods after the pandemic. Agricultural output fell by 0.9% after a surge in the first quarter.

On the demand side, household consumption led the way with a 0.9% increase, helped by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's measures to boost disposable income for the working class.

Government spending rose 0.7%. By contrast, fixed investments advanced just 0.1% amid high borrowing costs and uncertainty about the new government's policy mix.

The central bank embarked on an easing cycle in August with a 50-basis-point cut bringing its benchmark interest rate to 13.25%, after holding rates steady for nearly a year to battle inflation. Despite signaling future cuts ahead, policymakers stressed their aim to keep borrowing costs contractionary.

Although interest rates remain high, private economists surveyed by the central bank have been revising their annual GDP forecast upwards.

Their latest weekly forecasts, released ahead of the IBGE data, point to 2.31% growth this year, up sharply from the 0.78% estimate from January. Brazil's economy grew by 2.9% in 2022.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes)

