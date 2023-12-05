Brazil economy beats forecasts with 0.1% growth

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy avoided contraction in the third quarter, extending a run of better-than-expected growth, even as it slowed sharply due to falling investment and the fading impact of a robust harvest to start the year.

Latin America's largest economy grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in the three months through September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. Economists had forecast a 0.2% drop in a Reuters poll.

It was the third straight quarter of economic growth, lifting gross domestic product (GDP) to its highest level ever, 7.2% above its pre-pandemic level, according to IBGE.

Services activity and industrial output both expanded 0.6% in the quarter, while agricultural output fell by 3.3%.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took measures this year to increase households' disposable income, providing a lingering boost to family spending.

Household consumption rose by 1.1% in the third quarter, while government spending grew by 0.5%. Fixed business investment fell by 2.5% from the prior quarter.

Compared to a year earlier, the economy's 2.0% growth was slightly more than the 1.9% rise economists had expected.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.