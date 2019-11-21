Brazil economy adds net 70,852 jobs in Oct -Economy Ministry

BRASILIA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy added a net 70,852 jobs in October, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday, less than economists had expected but the seventh month in a row of job growth.

The median estimate of a Reuters poll of economists was for a net addition of 75,000 jobs.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayers)

