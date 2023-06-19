Brazil economists see rate cut in August, deeper easing this year

Adds further data from poll

SAO PAULO, June 19 (Reuters) - Private economists in Brazil now expect interest rate cuts to begin as early as August as part of a deeper monetary easing, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday, as inflation expectations fall and economic growth projections jump.

The central bank, according to the median estimate of its FOCUS survey, is now forecast to cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points in August, earlier than a previously projected 50-basis-point cut in September.

The start of an easing cycle would come amid intense government pressure for lower borrowing costs, with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday having again called on the monetary authority to cut rates from their current six-year high of 13.75%.

Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto indicated last week, ahead of the bank's next policy decision on Wednesday, that an improvement in market conditions was paving the way for a shift in monetary policy.

Economists polled by the institution now forecast rates to end 2023 at 12.25%, lowering their estimates from 12.50%, before falling to 9.50% by the end of 2024, from 10% seen before.

They have also reduced inflation projections for 2023 and beyond, a top concern for the central bank, even though estimates for this year remain above the official 3.25% target, at 5.12%.

Inflation is projected to be 4% in 2024 and 3.8% in 2025, both missing the 3% target set for those years, the poll showed. The 2026 projection was lowered to 3.8%, but an official target has yet to be established for that year, which is seen happening in the coming weeks.

Economists have also been increasing their economic growth projections for 2023 after upbeat data in the first quarter and higher-than-expected economic activity in April.

They now forecast gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 2.14% this year, up from 1.84% in the previous week's poll, raising their estimates for the sixth week in a row.

(Reporting by Camila Moreira; Editing by Steven Grattan and Susan Fenton)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.