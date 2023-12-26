Brazil economists see deeper rate cuts in 2024, poll shows

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Private economists in Brazil are forecasting a deeper monetary policy easing next year as their inflation expectations accommodate within the central bank's target range, a weekly survey conducted by the monetary authority showed on Tuesday.

Economists now estimate the key Selic rate will end 2024 at 9%, down from the 9.25% projected a week ago. The benchmark rate currently stands at 11.75%, following 200 basis points of cuts since the central bank kicked off an easing cycle in August.

The authority has signaled fresh 50-basis-point rate reductions for its next two policy meetings, but has been noting that caution is still needed as long-term inflation expectations remain unanchored above its target.

The country's IPCA inflation index, according to the median forecast of the economists polled by the central bank, is expected to end next year at 3.91%, down from the 4.46% projected for this year.

Brazil in 2023 had an inflation target of 3.25%, plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. That, however, will be tweaked next year to 3% with the same tolerance band, meaning that expectations are within the target range but above its center.

Economists maintained their inflation forecast for 2025 and 2026 at 3.50%, with the benchmark interest rate expected to end both years at 8.50%.

The following are a set of projections from the survey:

Market estimates

2023

2023

2024

2024

Median

Now

Previous week

Now

Previous week

IPCA inflation index (%)

4.46

4.49

3.91

3.93

GDP growth (%)

2.92

2.92

1.52

1.51

Brazilian real to U.S. dollar (year-end)

4.90

4.93

5.00

5.00

Interest rate Selic (year-end, %)

-

-

9.00

9.25

(Reporting by Camila Moreira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.