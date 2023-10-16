Brazil economists see 2023 inflation within target range

Adds details, background, economist comments in paragraphs 3-7

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Private sector economists in Brazil now expect the country's inflation to end 2023 within the central bank's target range, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday.

The economists' median forecast for year-end inflation now stand at 4.75%, according to the survey, down from the 4.86% forecast last week and exactly the upper limit of the central bank's target range of 1.75% to 4.75%.

That marks an impressive change in expectations from analysts for consumer price increases in 2023, which reached a 6.05% high in early May but have been gradually falling since then.

In order to tame high inflation, Brazil's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at a six-year high of 13.75% for nearly a year following 1,175 basis points of hikes, before kicking off a monetary easing cycle in August.

If the analysts' projection is confirmed, this would be the first year-end since 2020 with inflation within the target range.

In September, annual inflation in Latin America's largest economy accelerated to 5.19% due to unfavorable base effects, but that was still below expectations and analysts forecast the headline index to fall back again in coming months.

"The September CPI was broadly in line with our expectations," JPMorgan economists said in a note last week, as they revised their 2023 inflation forecast down to 4.6% from 4.8%. "This is mostly because we no longer expect a gasoline price hike this year."

For 2024, economists polled by the central bank forecast inflation to reach 3.88% - nearly unchanged from last week and also within the official target, which will be trimmed to 3%, plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

The following are a set of projections from the survey:

Market estimates

2023

2023

2024

2024

Median

Now

Previous week

Now

Previous week

IPCA inflation index (%)

4.75

4.86

3.88

3.87

GDP growth (%)

2.92

2.92

1.50

1.50

Brazilian real/U.S. dollar (year-end)

5.00

5.00

5.05

5.02

Interest rate Selic (year-end)

11.75

11.75

9.00

9.00

(Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito; Additional reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

