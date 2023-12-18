Brazil economists see 2023 inflation at 4.49%, poll shows

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Private sector economists in Brazil expect the country's inflation to end this year at 4.49%, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday, down from the 4.51% projected a week ago and within the central bank's target range of 1.75% to 4.75%.

Economists continued to predict 2024 inflation to reach 3.93%, while forecasts for consumer price increases in both 2025 and 2026 stood at 3.5%. Brazil's official inflation target range will be tweaked to 1.5%-4.5% next year.

The following are a set of projections from the survey:

Market estimates

2023

2023

2024

2024

Median

Now

Previous week

Now

Previous week

IPCA inflation index (%)

4.49

4.51

3.93

3.93

GDP growth (%)

2.92

2.92

1.51

1.51

Brazilian real to U.S. dollar (year-end)

4.93

4.95

5.00

5.00

Interest rate Selic (year-end, %)

11.75

11.75

9.25

9.25

(Reporting by Camila Moreira; Editing by Alison Williams)

