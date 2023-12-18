Brazil economists see 2023 inflation at 4.49%, poll shows

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Private sector economists in Brazil expect the country's inflation to end this year at 4.49%, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday, down from the 4.51% projected a week ago and within the central bank's target range of 1.75% to 4.75%.
Economists continued to predict 2024 inflation to reach 3.93%, while forecasts for consumer price increases in both 2025 and 2026 stood at 3.5%. Brazil's official inflation target range will be tweaked to 1.5%-4.5% next year.
The following are a set of projections from the survey:
Market estimates
2023
2023
2024
2024
Median
Now
Previous week
Now
Previous week
IPCA inflation index (%)
4.49
4.51
3.93
3.93
GDP growth (%)
2.92
2.92
1.51
1.51
Brazilian real to U.S. dollar (year-end)
4.93
4.95
5.00
5.00
Interest rate Selic (year-end, %)
11.75
11.75
9.25
9.25
(Reporting by Camila Moreira; Editing by Alison Williams)
