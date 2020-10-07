Brazil economic recovery only partial, many sectors still 'depressed' - cenbank chief

BRASILIA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic recovery is only partial, with sectors most affected by social distancing still "depressed", central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said in an online webinar hosted by the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce.

According to his presentation, released by the central bank, Campos Neto also repeated policymakers' intention not to reduce monetary stimulus unless inflation expectations and their baseline inflation outlook are "sufficiently close to the inflation target at the relevant horizon for monetary policy."

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.