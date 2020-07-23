Brazil economic rebound much stronger than many had expected - economy ministry official

BRASILIA, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic recovery from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis is proving to be much more robust than many observers had predicted, in large part due to the government's emergency measures, Economic Policy Secretary Adolfo Sachsida said.

Speaking to Exame Research in an online event broadcast on Wednesday, Sachsida said all the forecasts for a fall in gross domestic product of 6.5% or more this year will have to be revised, and the downturn will be much closer to the government's projected -4.7%.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.