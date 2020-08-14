Brazil economic activity up a record 4.9% in June, down 10.9% in Q2 -central bank index

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil expanded at a record pace in June, a central bank indicator showed on Friday, ending a torrid quarter on a more positive footing as the easing of social isolation and lockdown measures allowed businesses to open up and activity to recover.

The central bank's IBC-Br index, often seen as a good proxy for broader gross domestic product, rose 4.9% in June, slightly more than the 4.7% increase forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and the biggest rise since the index was launched in 2003.

That marked the second monthly increase in a row, following May's slight rise. But the index still fell 10.9% in the April-June quarter, highlighting the severity of the hit to economic activity from strict coronavirus-fighting lockdown earlier in the year.

By this measure, the level of activity in Latin America's largest economy is down 9.6% from its pre-coronavirus level and recent high in February this year, and down 15% from its peak in December 2013.

Brazil's economy is expected to register its biggest annual slump this year, with the government forecasting a 4.7% fall and the International Monetary Fund a 9.1% crash.

The central bank last week cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a new low of 2.00%, and left the door slightly ajar for further small and gradual easing in the coming months.

Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said this week Brazil is on course to rebound from the coronavirus-triggered economic crash faster than any other emerging nation, although the bank's Economic Policy director Fabio Kanczuk said on Thursday he does not anticipate a 'V-shaped' recovery.

Brazil IBC-Br economic activity indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3fUlE3x

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by John Stonestreet and Steve Orlofsky)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.