Brazil economic activity rises for sixth month, but pace slows

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian economic activity grew in October, although the pace of a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic lost momentum, central bank data showed on Monday.

The central bank's IBC-Br index, seen as a monthly proxy for broader gross domestic product, rose 0.86% in October from the previous month, according to seasonally adjusted data. It was the sixth consecutive month of gains and in line with expectations of a 0.9% gain in a Reuters poll of economists.

However, the pace of expansion slowed after a revised 1.7% increase in September over August.

"The result reinforces the expectation of another strong GDP expansion in this fourth quarter, although at a slower pace than that observed between July and September," Bradesco said in a research note.

Brazil's economy is expected to register its biggest-ever annual slump this year, with the government forecasting a 4.5% contraction in 2020, followed by 3.2% growth in 2021.

(Reporting by Camila Moreira Writing by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.