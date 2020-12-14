US Markets

Brazil economic activity rises for sixth month, but pace slows

Contributor
Camila Moreira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazilian economic activity grew in October, although the pace of a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic lost momentum, central bank data showed on Monday.

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian economic activity grew in October, although the pace of a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic lost momentum, central bank data showed on Monday.

The central bank's IBC-Br index, seen as a monthly proxy for broader gross domestic product, rose 0.86% in October from the previous month, according to seasonally adjusted data. It was the sixth consecutive month of gains and in line with expectations of a 0.9% gain in a Reuters poll of economists.

However, the pace of expansion slowed after a revised 1.7% increase in September over August.

"The result reinforces the expectation of another strong GDP expansion in this fourth quarter, although at a slower pace than that observed between July and September," Bradesco said in a research note.

Brazil's economy is expected to register its biggest-ever annual slump this year, with the government forecasting a 4.5% contraction in 2020, followed by 3.2% growth in 2021.

(Reporting by Camila Moreira Writing by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular