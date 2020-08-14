US Markets

Brazil economic activity index up 4.9% in June, down 10.9% in Q2 - central bank

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Economic activity in Brazil expanded 4.9% in June from May, a central bank indicator showed on Friday, as quarantine and social distancing measures implemented to combat the COVID-19 outbreak eased further and businesses opened up again.

BRASILIA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil expanded 4.9% in June from May, a central bank indicator showed on Friday, as quarantine and social distancing measures implemented to combat the COVID-19 outbreak eased further and businesses opened up again.

That was slightly more than the 4.7% rise forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for the central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index. This meant the index, often seen as a good proxy for gross domestic product, fell 10.9% in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by John Stonestreet)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular