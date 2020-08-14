Brazil economic activity index up 4.9% in June, down 10.9% in Q2 - central bank

BRASILIA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil expanded 4.9% in June from May, a central bank indicator showed on Friday, as quarantine and social distancing measures implemented to combat the COVID-19 outbreak eased further and businesses opened up again.

That was slightly more than the 4.7% rise forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for the central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index. This meant the index, often seen as a good proxy for gross domestic product, fell 10.9% in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by John Stonestreet)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.