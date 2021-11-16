Brazil economic activity index down 0.27% in September

SAO PAULO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian economic activity fell in September, a central bank index showed on Tuesday, as an economic recovery lost steam amid surging inflation and higher interest rates.

The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, fell by 0.27% in September from the previous month.

That was roughly in line with a forecast by a Reuters poll of economists.

(Reporting by Camila Moreira, writing by Carolina Mandl, editing by Andrew Heavens)

