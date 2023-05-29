Brazil economic activity has surprised positively - central bank chief

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Central Bank of Brazil President Roberto Campos Neto on Monday said domestic economic activity has surprised positively with activity in the services sector rising, though industrial activity is falling.

Speaking at an event, Campos Neto also said the average core inflation rate is falling but at a slower pace than expected.

Brazil has entered a window of opportunity where the decline in the core inflation rate will likely continue, he said.

