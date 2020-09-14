Brazil economic activity growth slows in July, casts doubt on recovery

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil continued to rebound in July from the worst of the shock triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, a central bank survey indicated on Monday, but at a much slower pace than expected, suggesting the recovery is struggling to sustain momentum.

The central bank's IBC-Br index, often seen as a good proxy for broader gross domestic product, was up 2.15% in July from June, less than half the record 4.9% rise the month before and well below the median 3.4% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

It was the third monthly increase in a row. But the index is still down 6.5% from its pre-pandemic high in February, and has only recovered just over half of its peak-to-trough slide between February and April.

Compared to July last year, activity was down 4.9%, and on an accumulated 12-month basis it is down 2.9%, the central bank said.

By this measure, Latin America's largest economy is still 12% smaller than it was at its peak in December 2013.

Brazil's economy is expected to register its biggest ever annual slump this year, with the government forecasting a 4.7% fall and the consensus among economists gradually shifting to a fall of just over 5%.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes insists that Brazil's economy has suffered less, and will recover more quickly than many others, due to government and central bank support. Retail sales, manufacturing and some employment indicators back this view.

But the dominant services sector remains soft, and broader unemployment figures show the labor market is extremely weak, pointing to lackluster demand.

The central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold at a record low of 2.00% later this week, with some economists predicting another cut before the end of the year to 1.75%.

