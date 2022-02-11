Brazil economic activity grows 4.5% in 2021, central bank index shows

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil rose 4.5% in 2021, a central bank index showed on Friday, rebounding from a record downturn the year before, when the coronavirus pandemic ravaged Latin America's largest economy.

The IBC-BR economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product (GDP), grew a seasonally adjusted 0.33% in December from November, and rose 1.3% from December 2020.

Brazil's GDP shrank 3.9% in 2020, its worst year on record.

The Economy Ministry has estimated GDP growth of 5.1% in 2021, while the central bank has forecast 4.4% growth. Official GDP figures will be released on March 4.

The IBC-BR index pointed to a marginal 0.01% increase in activity during the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter, signaling a loss of momentum to start this year.

The outlook for 2022 looks rough in Brazil after a sharp rise in interest rates to contain double-digit inflation, which is hurting consumer and business confidence.

Markets forecast a modest 0.3% GDP growth in 2022, according to a weekly central bank survey, while the Economy Ministry projects a 2.1% expansion.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has argued that private economists are too pessimistic, insisting that a recovering job market and stronger private investments will boost growth, while an effective COVID-19 vaccination campaign will help to re-open the Brazilian economy.

Alberto Ramos, head of Latin America economics at Goldman Sachs, said the recovery of services activity hurt by the pandemic may be overshadowed in the short term by the surging Omicron variant and uncertainty ahead of October elections.

