Brazil economic activity grows 4.5% in 2021, central bank index shows

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil rose 4.5% in 2021, a central bank index showed on Friday, in a rebound from the record contraction seen a year before, when Latin America's largest economy suffered a blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, grew a seasonally adjusted 0.33% in December from November, and was up 1.3% from the same month in 2020.

The government's official estimate is for a GDP growth of 5.1% in 2021, while the central bank predicted in December that the expansion would stand at 4.4%. The official number will be released on March 4. In 2020, Brazil's GDP shrank 3.9%, its worst performance ever.

The IBC-BR index pointed to a small 0.01% increase in activity in the fourth quarter over the previous quarter, signaling a loss of momentum in the economy for the beginning of this year.

The outlook for 2022 remains cloudy due to higher borrowing costs amid an aggressive monetary tightening to battle double-digit inflation in the country, which is hurdling consumer and business confidence.

However, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has repeatedly said that analysts will miss their forecasts, with growth being helped this year by the high volume of private investments and the recovery of the job market, while an extensive vaccination campaign against COVID-19 enabled the reopening of the economy.

Markets forecast a modest 0.3% GDP growth in 2022, according to a weekly central bank survey, in contrast with the latest projection from the Ministry of Economy of a 2.1% expansion.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Philippa Fletcher, William Maclean)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.