Brazil economic activity fell 4.05% in 2020, central bank index shows

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil fell 4.05% last year, a central bank index showed on Friday, with the annual economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic softened by an eighth consecutive month of growth in December.

The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.64% in December, more than the 0.4% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. It was up 1.34% versus December 2019.

As the central bank chart below shows, however, Latin America's largest economy by this measure is still 7% smaller than it was at its peak in December 2013, on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The government's GDP forecast for last year is a 4.5% contraction, which would be its biggest-ever annual slump but much smaller than many economists had predicted at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year.

The first official estimate will be released on March 3.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has said the economy completed a strong "V-shaped" recovery late last year and could grow by as much as 4% this year.

But a second wave of the virus, the end of emergency cash transfers to millions of poor families and high food price inflation are now weighing heavily on economic activity. Many economists reckon GDP will contract in the first quarter.

According to the IBC-Br index, economic activity shrank 0.69% in the fourth quarter of last year compared with the same period in 2019.

Brazil IBC-Br economic activity indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3b15SDE

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Jason Neely, Larry King)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.