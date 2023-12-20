News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil economic activity down 0.06% in October

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

December 20, 2023 — 07:44 am EST

Written by Camila Moreira for Reuters ->

Recasts, adds details

SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil performed worse than expected in October, central bank data showed on Wednesday, corroborating broad readings of economic cooling.

The IBC-Br index, a key predictor of gross domestic product (GDP), fell by a seasonally adjusted 0.06% from September, while economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.1% growth.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the IBC-Br was up 1.54% over October 2022 and grew by 2.19% in the 12 months.

Latin America's largest economy has previously prospered this year on the strength of its agribusiness and extractive industries. It was also supported by measures implemented by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government to enhance household disposable income and stimulate domestic demand.

But the growth lost momentum from the second half of this year under a restrictive monetary policy, even though economic growth is on track to reach around 3% this year, well above the level of less than 1% expected by the market at the beginning of the year.

(Reporting by Camila Moreira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.