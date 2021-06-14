US Markets

Brazil economic activity back above pre-pandemic levels in April

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Economic activity in Brazil rebounded in April from a rare fall the month before, a central bank index showed on Monday, marking a firm start to the second quarter although not quite as strong as economists had expected.

The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.44% in April, less than the 0.55% rise economists in a Reuters poll had forecast.

By this measure, activity in Latin America's largest economy is a fraction higher than it was pre-pandemic in February last year.

The seasonally adjusted index in April stood at 139.65, just above the 139.35 seen in February last year before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the economy to a standstill and caused the biggest annual decline in activity since 1990.

Upbeat economic data in recent months have triggered a wave of upward forecast revisions. Economists now expect the economy to expand by almost 5% this year, according to a central bank survey on Monday.

Going by the IBC-Br activity index, however, Brazil's economy is still 6% smaller than it was at its peak in December 2013, on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The IBC-Br index was up 15.9% on a non-seasonally adjusted basis from April 2020, the central bank said, reflecting the scale of the economic downturn when the pandemic first struck.

The index was up 4.77% in the first four months of the year on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, while in the 12 months through April the index was down 1.2%, the central bank said.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

