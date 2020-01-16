US Markets

Brazil economic activity +0.18% in November - central bank

Economic activity in Brazil rose in November, a central bank indicator showed on Thursday, the second monthly increase in a row and pointing to solid economic growth in the fourth quarter.

The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product (GDP), rose 0.18% in November from October, more than the 0.10% median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists.

