Brazil eases rule on lithium exports amid rising demand

By Rafaella Barros and Ernest Scheyder

July 7 (Reuters) - Brazil relaxed rules on lithium exports on Wednesday in a bid to cement itself as a global supplier and tap into surging demand for the metal used in electric vehicle batteries.

The government issued an executive order saying that Brazil's lithium exports no longer need to approved by the country's nuclear energy committee.

Brazil has only a small electric vehicle industry, partly due to widespread use of ethanol for transportation, and exports are seen as the best hope for the country's nascent lithium sector.

An important raw material for battery production, lithium is key to the electric vehicle industry. A smaller volume is also used in nuclear reactors, which was the basis for Brazil's previous exporting rules.

Local state-run geological service SGB said the order fixed issues stemming from regulation set in the 1970s, when the country began exploring nuclear energy.

Canada's Sigma Lithium Corp SGML.V, which is set to start producing the metal in the South American nation later this year, said the move to drop an "anachronistic regulation" would kickstart Brazil's efforts to become a global force in the sector.

EXPANSION MODEA

Brazil is looking to expand lithium production especially in the Jequitinhonha Valley in Minas Gerais, according to the government, which expects more than 15 billion reais ($2.81 billion) in investments by 2030.

Data provided by SGB showed the country currently accounts for about 1.5% of the world's lithium production, with only two companies operating there - CBL and AMG Brasil.

It expects that share, however, to reach 5% in the next ten years.

"Brazil will be in an unbeatable position to supply North America and Europe, the so-called Atlantic chain, where the final consumers of electric vehicles are," Sigma's co-chief executive Ana Cabral-Gardner told Reuters.

Cabral-Gardner said Sigma's Brazilian unit expects to start production by the end of the year. The company holds 28 concessions to explore lithium in Brazil.

Sigma aims to produce 37,000 tonnes of lithium by December, if construction remains on schedule. That production is earmarked for South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution Ltd 373220.KS, which signed a supply deal with Sigma last October.

Brazil's output would still lag Australia and Chile, the world's two largest lithium producers, which produced 55,000 tonnes and 26,000 tonnes, respectively, last year, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Brazil's lithium reserves are also dwarfed by the size of lithium deposits in Australia, Chile, China and the United States.

Argentina and Bolivia, which have massive lithium supplies locked in mountainous brine deposits, have announced plans to boost their own output of the strategic metal, though those plans have faced challenges.

Additionally, Brazil does not have facilities to process lithium so it can be used for electric vehicle batteries. China is the world's largest lithium processor.

($1 = 5.3425 reais)

(Reporting by Rafaella Barros and Ernest Scheyder; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Diane Craft and Deepa Babington)

