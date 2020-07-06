US Markets

Brazil drug distributor Profarma eyes listing retail unit

Brazilian drug distributor Profarma has hired advisors to study a share offering for its D1000 Varejo Farma Participacoes SA retail unit, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The company, formally Profarma Distribuidora de Produtos Farmaceuticos SA, did not name the advisors or say how it plans to use the proceeds of any offering. However, the filing said the company "is always alert in relation to the capitalization opportunities to raise funds for its growth strategy, which include the expansion of its retail activities."

