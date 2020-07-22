Brazil drug distributor Dimed prices share at 30 reais in follow-on - source

SAO PAULO, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian drug distributor Dimed SA PNVL4.SA priced its share at 30 reais each in an offering, one source familiar with the matter said.

Both the company and its shareholders raised 1 billion reais ($195.35 million) in the share offering, the sources added. Dimed, which has among its shareholders a private equity fund managed by Kinea and pension fund Petros, plans to use the proceeds to open new stores and invest in logistic and technology.

($1 = 5.1191 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler)

