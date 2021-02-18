Brazil drops aircraft subsidies dispute with Canada, seeks new talks

SAO PAULO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazil said on Thursday it was dropping a trade dispute against Canada over subsidies allegedly given to aircraft makers, instead seeking negotiations to come up with an international framework for state support of planemakers.

Brazil had launched the dispute in 2017, when Canada's Bombardier BBDb.TO was still making commercial planes, an operation which has since been sold to European planemaker Airbus AIR.PA. Brazil is home to Embraer EMBR3.SA, the world's No. 3 jet manufacturer.

