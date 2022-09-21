Brazil, Dominican Republic, Haiti and Peru at very high risk for polio-PAHO

MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said Wednesday that Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Peru are at very high risk for the reintroduction of polio, as regional vaccine coverage for the disease has fallen to about 79%, the lowest since 1994.

Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a disaster emergency in a bid to accelerate efforts to vaccinate residents against polio after the virus was detected in wastewater samples taken in four counties.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.