Brazil digital bank Inter beats Q2 profit estimate

August 14, 2023 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital bank Inter & Co INTR.O said on Monday its second-quarter net profit jumped more than 300% from the previous year, beating analysts' expectations.

Nasdaq-listed Inter posted a net profit of 64 million reais ($13.05 million), while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected 30.3 million reais.

