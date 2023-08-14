Brazil digital bank Inter beats Q2 profit estimate

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital bank Inter & Co INTR.O said on Monday its second-quarter net profit jumped more than 300% from the previous year, beating analysts' expectations.

Nasdaq-listed Inter posted a net profit of 64 million reais ($13.05 million), while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected 30.3 million reais.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Kylie Madry)

