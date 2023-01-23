US Markets

Brazil development bank BNDES to collect debt from Americanas after bankruptcy filing

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

January 23, 2023 — 06:25 pm EST

Written by Marcela Ayres and Aluisio Alves for Reuters ->

Adds details

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES said on Monday it had proceeded with collection of debt from Americanas AMER3.SA, days after the troubled Brazilian retailer filed for bankruptcy following discovery of so-called accounting inconsistencies.

BNDES added that, after the payments were collected, the bank would no longer be exposed to the company.

The bank said it had approved two loans to Americanas, totaling 2.4 billion reais ($460 million), intended to support Americanas' growth plan. Of this amount, BNDES said it had already lent Americanas 1.17 billion reais.

Americanas filed for bankruptcy this month, shortly after chief executive Sergio Rial resigned after less than two weeks on the job, citing the discovery of "accounting inconsistencies" totaling 20 billion reais ($3.8 billion).

($1 = 5.2076 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Aluisio Alves; Editing by Chris Reese and Bradley Perrett)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.