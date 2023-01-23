Brazil development bank BNDES to collect debt from Americanas after bankruptcy filing

Adds details

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES said on Monday it had proceeded with collection of debt from Americanas AMER3.SA, days after the troubled Brazilian retailer filed for bankruptcy following discovery of so-called accounting inconsistencies.

BNDES added that, after the payments were collected, the bank would no longer be exposed to the company.

The bank said it had approved two loans to Americanas, totaling 2.4 billion reais ($460 million), intended to support Americanas' growth plan. Of this amount, BNDES said it had already lent Americanas 1.17 billion reais.

Americanas filed for bankruptcy this month, shortly after chief executive Sergio Rial resigned after less than two weeks on the job, citing the discovery of "accounting inconsistencies" totaling 20 billion reais ($3.8 billion).

($1 = 5.2076 reais)

