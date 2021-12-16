Brazil development bank BNDES sells JBS shares, raises $454 bln - sources

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian state development bank BNDES sold on a blocktrade on Thursday 70 million shares of meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA, raising 2.6 billion reais ($454.80 million), said sources close to the matter.

The deal represented a 2.95% stake in JBS and the meatpacker bought back some of the shares, added the sources. The move is part of BNDES strategy to fully divest its 24.5% stake in the company.

Shares in JBS were down 2.4% in early afternoon trading in Sao Paulo, while the broader Bovespa index .BVSP were trading 0.8% higher.

($1 = 5.7168 reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Peter Frontini)

