Brazil development bank BNDES sees profit of up to $2.1 bln in 2022

Rodrigo Viga Gaier Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Brazil's state development bank BNDES forecasts profits of 6.6 billion reais to 8.6 billion reais ($1.57 billion-$2.05 billion) in 2022, with an overall credit portfolio of 421 billion reais to 490 billion reais, according to a presentation on Wednesday.

The bank's executives said in a news conference on the bank's plans for the coming years that it will invest heavily in renewable energy, natural gas distribution, railways and roadways, among other areas.

($1 = 4.1964 reais)

