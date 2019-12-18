Brazil development bank BNDES sees profit of up to $2.1 bln in 2022

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's state development bank BNDES forecasts profits of 6.6 billion reais to 8.6 billion reais ($1.57 billion-$2.05 billion) in 2022, with an overall credit portfolio of 421 billion reais to 490 billion reais, according to a presentation on Wednesday.

The bank's executives said in a news conference on the bank's plans for the coming years that it will invest heavily in renewable energy, natural gas distribution, railways and roadways, among other areas.

($1 = 4.1964 reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Writing by Jake Spring Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.