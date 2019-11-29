Brazil development bank BNDES delays sale of JBS shares: paper

Contributor
Gram Slattery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian development bank BNDES has delayed a sale of about 8 billion reais ($1.91 billion) of shares it holds in meatpacker JBS SA until January due to unspecified bureaucratic hurdles, a newspaper reported on Friday.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES has delayed a sale of about 8 billion reais ($1.91 billion) of shares it holds in meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA until January due to unspecified bureaucratic hurdles, a newspaper reported on Friday.

BNDES Chairman Carlos Thadeu said earlier in November that the bank planned to sell the shares through a secondary offering this year, a move that would roughly halve its 21.3% stake and represent another step in the government's ongoing campaign to reduce its role in the economy.

On Friday, Brazil's O Estado de S. Paulo said without specifying how it obtained the information that the bank had delayed that sale to January.

JBS and BNDES did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 4.20 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-21-2223-7117))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters