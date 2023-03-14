US Markets

Brazil development bank aims to pay out sums totaling 2% of GDP by 2026

March 14, 2023 — 04:43 pm EDT

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 14 (Reuters) - An executive at Brazilian state development bank BNDES said on Tuesday the bank aims to pay out the equivalent of 2% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2026.

Speaking at a news conference, BNDES planning executive Nelson Barbosa also said there is more credit supply to the bank coming from abroad and that this could unlock more credit for South America's largest nation.

