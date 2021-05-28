Brazil defaults anchored at historic low 2.9% in April, credit expands

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, May 28 (Reuters) - Loan defaults in Brazil held steady at historical lows and bank lending rose in April, figures showed on Friday, indicating that credit continued to flow despite the rise in official interest rates and a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A broad 90-day default ratio covering households and businesses was 2.9% in April, central bank figures showed, the fifth consecutive month at that level and the lowest since the series began in 2011.

The ratio for household defaults, including borrowing such as auto loans and overdrafts, held steady at a series low of 4.1%, while the non-financial corporate default ratio edged up slightly to 1.7% from 1.6%, the central bank said.

Brazil's central bank raised interest rates by an aggressive 75 basis points from a record low of 2.00% in March, the first rise in six years. It followed that up with a similar move in May and indicated it will do so again in June.

Lending spreads widened slightly to 22.5 percentage points in April from 22.4 pp the month before, the central bank said, but that is still close to the series low of 21 pp in December last year.

The stock of outstanding loans in Brazil rose 0.5% in April to 4.13 trillion reais ($786 billion), the central bank said. Personal loans stood at 2.3 trillion reais and business loans totaled 1.8 trillion reais.

The total stock of loans rose 15.1% in the 12 months to April in nominal terms, with personal loans rising 14.3% and business loan growth slowing to 16.1%, the central bank said.

($1 = 5.25 reais)

