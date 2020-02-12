Brazil December retail sales rise 0.1 pct from November

US Markets

Corrects to say retail sales fell 0.1% in December, not rose 0.1%

BRASILIA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials in Brazil fell 0.1% in December from November, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, much weaker than the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists of a 0.2% rise.

Sales grew 2.6% from the year-earlier period, less than the expected 3.5% increase in the Reuters poll, while over the course of calendar year 2019 sales rose 1.8%, IBGE said.

