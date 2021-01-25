Brazil Dec tax revenue up, but 2020 total falls 6.9% as crisis bites

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue last year totaled 1.48 trillion reais ($269 billion), the revenue service said on Monday, a decline of 6.9% on the previous year due to the hit to the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue in December rose from the same month the previous year, however, for a fifth straight month as the economy continued to recover and the revenue service recouped more tax payments that were deferred earlier in the year.

December's total federal tax take was 159.1 billion reais, up 3.2% in real terms on the same month in 2019, the agency said. It was exactly in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The total federal tax take last year of 1.48 trillion reais was down 6.9% from 2019. Alongside a far bigger surge in spending to tackle the crisis, the lower tax take is expected to contribute to a 2020 government budget deficit of around 800 billion reais.

Corporate payments to employment insurance and other social contributions fell 12% last year to 300 billion reais, social security revenues were 7% down to 430 billion reais, while corporate taxes were virtually stable at 272 billion reais.

Personal income tax revenues fell 2% to 133 billion reais, and revenue from the 'IOF' tax on credit card transactions nearly halved to 22 billion reais after that levy was eliminated earlier this year as a temporary measure to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 5.46 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.