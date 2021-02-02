Brazil Dec industrial output up 0.9%, but registers second annual decline

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil rose in December for the eighth month in a row, official figures showed on Tuesday, more than economists expected but not enough to prevent a second consecutive annual fall in output.

Industrial output rose 0.9% in December from the prior month, statistics agency IBGE said, more than four times the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists for a rise of 0.2%. The previous two months were revised down slightly.

The year-on-year increase in December was 8.2%, IBGE said, also more than the 6.3% rise forecast in a Reuters poll.

In the eight months of rising output, the sector grew by more than 40%, IBGE said, more than making up for the 27% contraction in March and April at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

However, industrial production in 2020 was 4.5% lower than the previous year, IBGE said, meaning the sector is 13.2% smaller than its peak in May, 2011.

The main drivers of December's output growth were metals, autos and mining, IBGE said.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Alexander Smith)

