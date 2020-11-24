Brazil debt issuance nearly three times pre-crisis levels - treasury secretary

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government's monthly borrowings are almost three times as much as they were before the coronavirus crisis, Treasury Secretary Bruno Funchal said on Tuesday, adding there is virtually no room to increase spending given the country's huge indebtedness.

Speaking in an online congressional hearing, Funchal said the treasury is always looking to extend the maturity of its borrowings, but is being forced to issue short-term debt due to uncertainty surrounding the government's fiscal outlook.

"Just so you have an idea, the average volume of bonds issued at our monthly auctions was 60 billion per month. In the last few months we have been at around 150, 170 billion reais," Funchal said. "It is a very high volume."

In order to tempt investors to buy debt, the treasury has had to reduce the maturity and pay higher premiums for longer-dated issues. Funchal said the average maturity of issuance is now 2 to 2-1/2 years, down from 4-1/2 to 5-1/2 years pre-crisis.

The gap between short- and longer-term interest rates on Brazil's sovereign debt has widened sharply this year. The central bank's record low official Selic rate of 2.0% has helped bring down the overall average cost of Brazil's debt to an all-time low.

Still, the treasury is still having to pay a premium for longer-term borrowing.

"We are always looking to lengthen the profile of our debt, taking into account market conditions. Every auction, we try to extend the maturity as much as we can, (but) paying a little premium because the curve is steep," Funchal said.

Funchal said the government must resume its fiscal consolidation drive once this year's emergency spending to cushion the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic is out of the way.

The government's room to increase any expenditure is "very, very, very limited, if not zero," he told lawmakers.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.