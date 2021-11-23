Brazil cuts sugar view by nearly 10%; cane loses area to soy, corn

By Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Tuesday reduced by nearly 10% its projection for this season's sugar production in the centre-south (CS) region to 30.7 million tonnes after an evaluation of the impact of drought and frost on crops.

A report by the government's agricultural statistics agency Conab said the CS sugarcane crop is now seen at 520 million tonnes from 538 million tonnes seen in August. The region's cane-based ethanol production was projected at 23.1 billion liters versus 23.7 billion liters seen in August.

Besides the losses to sugarcane production due to bad weather, the Brazilian government said the crop continues to lose area do more lucrative crops such as soybeans and corn, which are planted by farmers in rotation.

Conab said the sugarcane area in Brazil fell 4.1% in 2021/22 to 8.2 million hectares. Sugarcane agricultural yields were seen down 9.5% this season due to drought and frosts, it said.

"Even in a moment when prices are attractive for the sugar industry, sugarcane area is falling," the agency said in the report.

Brazil's centre-south 2021/22 corn-based ethanol production was seen at 3.47 billion liters from 3.36 billion liters in August, as plants managed to secure corn supplies despite a tight availability and continued to expand output.

Production of ethanol from corn increased 15% from the previous season, Conab said, adding that the cereal is set to expand its share in the Brazilian energy sector as more plants are coming online and corn production is projected to grow in the next seasons.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, editing by David Evans)

