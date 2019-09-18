Brazil cuts rates to record low, sees room for more

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to a new record low of 5.50% on Wednesday as expected and suggested there is room for more stimulus in Latin America's largest economy as inflation lags well below target.

The decision by the bank's nine-person rate-setting committee known as Copom was unanimous, and is the second such reduction under the presidency of former trader Roberto Campos Neto following an aggressive first move in July.

In their accompanying statement, policymakers maintained the same language they have used to signal an additional rate cut in recent months.

"The Committee deems that the consolidation of the benign scenario for prospective inflation should permit additional adjustment of the degree of stimulus," they wrote, reiterating that their next move will still depend on the evolving outlook.

Consumer prices rose 3.43% in the 12 months through August, well below the central bank's official year-end target of 4.25%, which is almost certainly out of reach given weak growth, high unemployment and substantial slack in the economy.

The central bank's latest weekly survey of economists on Monday showed that the outlook for inflation and interest rates has never been lower. The average forecasts of around 100 respondents put end-2019 inflation at 3.43%, and the end-2020 Selic rate at 5.00%.

The central banks of almost every major developed and emerging market economy, from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank to Brazil's Copom and the South African Reserve Bank, are easing policy to boost flagging growth.

