Brazil cuts rates to new low but signals pace of future easing may slow

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a new all-time low of 5.00% on Wednesday as expected, but signaled that further easing may be less aggressive than some had expected despite subdued economic growth and inflation.

In a change from recent statements, the bank's policymakers warned that the historically low level of rates could raise uncertainty and lift inflation over the next year or two.

The decision of the bank's nine-person strong rate-setting committee, known as 'Copom', to reduce the Selic rate by 50 basis points was unanimous, as was the median forecast of all 31 economists in a Reuters poll.

In its accompanying statement, Copom said the benign outlook for inflation "should allow for an additional adjustment of equal magnitude," but warned that "the current stage of the economic cycle" warrants "caution in any further adjustments in the degree of stimulus."

"The current degree of monetary stimulus, which acts with a lag in the economy, increases uncertainty about the transmission channels and may raise the inflation trajectory over the relevant monetary policy horizon," Copom said.

Wednesday's move was Copom's third consecutive 50-basis point cut under the leadership of Roberto Campos Neto, the U.S.-trained economist and former banker who took the helm of the central bank in February.

In recent months inflation has continued to fall, the pass-through impact on the exchange rate has been muted and Congress passed a landmark pension reform, saving some 800 billion reais ($200 billion) in public spending over the next decade.

All of that, against a backdrop of a widespread global monetary easing cycle, has until now given Copom the necessary cover to cut interest rates aggressively.

($1 = 3.9820 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler and Tom Brown)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.