Brazil cuts rates, pledges full arsenal in coronavirus fight

BRASILIA, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Wednesday cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to a record-low 3.75% to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic, but signaled no plans for more rate cuts and emphasized the need for more reforms.

The decision by the bank's nine-person rate-setting committee known as 'Copom' was unanimous, and comes as economists slash growth forecasts, pointing to recession. Brazil's main stock index has plunged 35% this month alone and the currency has sunk to new lows on a near daily basis.

In their decision, policymakers flagged the global slowdown triggered by the new coronavirus, which they said had still not appeared in Brazilian economic data.

The central bank "will continue to deploy its arsenal of monetary, exchange rate and financial stability policies to fight the current crisis," Copom said in their statement.

Underscoring the speed and scale of the deterioration for economic forecasts, Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday it now expects Brazil's economy to contract 0.9% this year, compared to a 1.5% growth forecast only two weeks ago.

The Brazilian real's slide has accelerated in recent weeks, and it is now down more than 20% against the dollar this year. Yet inflation expectations are falling further below the central bank's 2020 and 2021 targets due to tumbling oil prices and growth expectations.

Stress in financial markets has prompted the central bank to ramp up its foreign exchange interventions and, in conjunction with the Treasury, wade into the bond market to provide liquidity.

