Brazil cuts interest rates to record low, sees little room for more

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to a record low of 2.25% on Wednesday, as expected, and said there was little room for more monetary stimulus to support an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the second straight 75 basis point cut, and policymakers rowed back on their steer last month that 2.25% would be a temporary floor. Forecasts indicate the Brazilian economy is heading for its steepest annual drop on record.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, said its decision was unanimous. A Reuters survey of 38 economists this month had predicted a rate cut of 75 basis points.

"The Committee judges that the magnitude of the monetary stimulus already implemented seems compatible with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," policymakers wrote in their decision. "For the next meetings ... any possible adjustment to the current monetary stimulus would be residual."

Most economists expect Latin America's largest economy will suffer its worst annual downturn this year since records began in 1900. A Reuters poll and the central bank's weekly survey of economists put the contraction at more than 6%.

Several global investment banks predict Brazil's gross domestic product will shrink this year more than 7%. Last week, the World Bank revised its Brazil GDP forecast to an 8% drop.

