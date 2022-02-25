US Markets

Brazil cuts industrial tax by 25% for most products

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's government announced through a presidential decree a 25% cut to its industrial tax (IPI) for most products in a move to ease inflation and help local industry recover from a pandemic downturn, the country's official gazette showed on Friday.

The tax cut "is a milestone of the beginning of Brazilian reindustrialization after four decades of de-industrialization," said Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. The exception of the tax reduction are tobacco products, he said.

Guedes added that the government considered a 50% cut, which was not adopted "out of respect for the industry established in the Amazon rainforest."

A 25% reduction of the IPI rate represents a loss of around 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion) in tax revenue, with the federal government giving up on 10 billion reais and the rest coming from state and municipal revenue, according to a source.

