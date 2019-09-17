Brazil cuts 2019 coffee output forecast to 49 mln bags

By Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Tuesday cut its forecast for this year's coffee crop to 49 million 60 kg bags, down from 50.9 million bags projected in May, saying drier than normal weather will hit production in the world's largest grower.

That total would mark a 20% drop from last year, when Brazil produced a record crop of 61.66 million bags.

Exacerbating the decline is an expected heavy fall in arabica output. Conab, the agency in charge of Brazil's agricultural statistics, said production of arabica coffee was now seen reaching 34.47 million bags compared with almost 37 million bags estimated in May.

Conab slightly revised its forecast for output of robusta coffee, widely used by instant coffee producers, to 14.52 million bags from the 13.93 million bags forecast in May.

The Brazilian government's forecast is well below others.

Brazilian consultancy Safras & Mercado estimates the country's 2019 crop at 58.9 million bags, while broker and exporter Comexim sees production reaching 58.2 million bags.

Brazil is in the off-year of its biennial coffee production cycle, which alternates between years of high and low production.

Some analysts expect another record crop in 2020 when the country returns to the on-year in the production cycle, a factor that could curb any recovery in global coffee prices.

Brazilian farm cooperatives dismiss that possibility, however, saying irregular weather has not favored the crop. Farmers have also said they are cutting back on crop care, such as fertilizer use, due to low coffee prices.

Conab's report cited reduced crop care as one of the reasons for a smaller production in the current cycle. The government agency will only release an estimate for the 2020 crop in January.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by David Goodman and Tom Brown)

