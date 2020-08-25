US Markets

Brazil current account gap shrinks to 2% of GDP in July, but portfolio outflows return

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Brazil's balance of payments position with the rest of the world strengthened in July as it posted a current account surplus for a fourth month in a row, official figures showed on Tuesday, although investors pulled funds out of Brazilian stocks and bonds.

By Jamie McGeever

The current account surplus of $1.6 billion in July was more than double the $737 million forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and the fourth month in a row of surplus, something not seen since 2006.

That helped narrow the overall deficit over the preceding 12 months to 2.00% of gross domestic product, the narrowest gap since November, 2018. In March and April the 12-month deficit was running at more than 3% of GDP.

Goods exports fell 2.6% from a year earlier to $19.7 billion, while goods imports slumped 33.7% to $12.3 billion, the central bank said. The services deficit narrowed 47% to $1.8 billion, and the primary income deficit halved to $4.1 billion, it added.

Foreign direct investment in July totaled $2.7 billion, the central bank said, which was slightly more than the $2.5 billion economists had expected.

The central bank said it forecasts net FDI of $1 billion in August, and a current account surplus of $2.2 billion.

On the portfolio side, however, Brazil posted an overall net outflow of $960 million in July, failing to build on June's $5.5 billion inflow which had followed months of coronavirus-fueled selling.

Domestic stocks attracted $330 million inflows and domestic debt markets attracted $553 million, the central bank said. But these were canceled out by a hefty $1.8 billion outflow from Brazilian debt instruments traded overseas, the biggest selloff in a year.

