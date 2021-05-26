US Markets

Brazil current account deficit shrinks to 0.84% of GDP, narrowest in 13 years

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RAHEL PATRASSO

Brazil's balance of payments position with the world improved in April, central bank figures showed on Wednesday, as the first current account surplus in five months shrank the rolling 12-month deficit to its smallest in 13 years.

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's balance of payments position with the world improved in April, central bank figures showed on Wednesday, as the first current account surplus in five months shrank the rolling 12-month deficit to its smallest in 13 years.

The country also attracted a combined $6.3 billion of foreign direct investment and portfolio inflows into its domestic stock and bond markets in the month, the figures showed.

Brazil posted a $5.7 billion current account surplus in April, the central bank said, less than the $6.2 billion median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

That was largely thanks to a record goods trade surplus of $9.1 billion. Exports surged 50.7% from the same month last year, outstripping a 36.6% jump in imports.

In the 12 months to April, the current account deficit totaled $12.4 billion, or 0.84% of GDP, the smallest since March 2008. The deficit a year earlier stood at almost 4% of GDP.

Foreign direct investment in April totaled $3.5 billion, the central bank said, another solid monthly inflow although less than the $5 billion forecast in the Reuters poll.

Based on partial data already in for May, the central bank said it expects a current account surplus of $3.6 billion and FDI inflows of $2.3 billion in the month.

Investors plowed a net $2.8 billion into Brazilian stocks and bonds in April. Stocks saw a $1.6 billion inflow and debt securities attracted a net $1.2 billion, the central bank said.

Net portfolio inflows in the first four months of the year were $10.5 billion, compared with a $31.7 billion net outflow in the same period last year.

($1 = 5.32 reais)

Brazil current accounthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2SoaEpb

(Reporting by Camila Moreira and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular