Brazil currency, stocks fall on political turmoil, global caution

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency and stocks fell sharply on Monday as political tensions in the country increased ahead of an Oct. 30 presidential runoff after an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro wounded two policemen while resisting arrest ordered by the country's Supreme Court.

The Brazilian real weakened roughly 2.5% against the U.S. dollar in morning trading, with traders also mentioning global pressure from concerns about the Chinese economy. Brazil's main stock index Bovespa .BVSP dropped more than 2%.

Larissa Quaresma, an analyst at Empiricus, said investors were getting more cautious due to fears of "election-related armed conflicts" after former Congressman Roberto Jefferson fired against federal police officers on Sunday.

Jefferson ended up surrendering early on Sunday night while Bolsonaro tried to distance himself from his ally.

Far-right Bolsonaro lost the first round to his leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva by a smaller-than-expected margin, and recent opinion polls have shown a tightening race between them with Lula still in the lead.

Shares in state-controlled companies, which analysts see benefiting from a potential second Bolsonaro term due to a more market-friendly agenda than that of Lula, were among the biggest fallers on the Bovespa.

Shares of oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA and state-run lender Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA dropped more than 5%. Monday's downturn came after five straight sessions of gains.

Empiricus' Quaresma said that "local optimism" over a potential Bolsonaro re-election had waned.

Brazil's markets were also hit by concerns about China after President Xi Jinping's new leadership team raised fears growth will be sacrificed for ideology-driven policies.

(Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

