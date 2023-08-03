News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil currency, interest rate futures drop as cenbank jump starts easing cycle

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

August 03, 2023 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by Luana Maria Benedito for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency and interest rate futures opened sharply lower on Thursday, a day after the central bank kicked off a rate-cutting cycle more aggressively than most economists expected. 0#DIJ:, BRBY

The central bank cut its benchmark rate on Wednesday by 50 basis points to 13.25%, as just 10 of 46 economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated. The rest expected a smaller reduction of 25 basis points for Brazil's first rate cut in three years.

(Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito Editing by Brad Haynes)

((brad.c.haynes@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7725;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.