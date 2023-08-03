Brazil currency, interest rate futures drop as cenbank jump starts easing cycle

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency and interest rate futures opened sharply lower on Thursday, a day after the central bank kicked off a rate-cutting cycle more aggressively than most economists expected. 0#DIJ:, BRBY

The central bank cut its benchmark rate on Wednesday by 50 basis points to 13.25%, as just 10 of 46 economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated. The rest expected a smaller reduction of 25 basis points for Brazil's first rate cut in three years.

(Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito Editing by Brad Haynes)

((brad.c.haynes@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7725;))

